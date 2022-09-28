Marlins' Richard Bleier balks three times in same at-bat vs. Mets originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Miami Marlins pitcher Richard Bleier was on the wrong side of history on Tuesday night.

In the eighth inning of the Marlins' win over the New York Mets, Bleier became the first player in MLB history to balk three times in the same at-bat, according to Elias Sports.

Bleier's inning started off strong, as he retired the first two batters before allowing a single to Jeff McNeil. Then, with slugger Pete Alonso at the dish, Bleier balked three times as McNeil was able to circle the bases and score. In the first 295.1 innings of his big league career, the 35-year-old had never committed a balk.

Here's how it unfolded:

Richard Bleier has never had a balk called on him in his career. In the 8th inning he had not one, not two but THREE balks called on him



The third was enough for Don Mattingly as he got tossed @shea_station pic.twitter.com/n6GmE96HZA — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) September 28, 2022

Bleier was just the seventh pitcher to commit three balks in the same inning, but the first ever to do it all in one at-bat, according to Elias.

After balking in McNeil, Marlins manager Don Mattingly went out to argue and was quickly ejected. Bleier got Alonso to ground out to end the eighth inning, but he was ejected after yelling at the umpires while leaving the field.

Ultimately there was no harm done, as the Marlins held on to beat the Mets 6-4. When Bleier retires, he'll be able to look back and laugh at this peculiar moment.