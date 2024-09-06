Soccer

Magic Johnson buys stake in Washington Spirit

By The Associated Press

LANDOVER, MARYLAND – JULY 21: Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson, a new owner of the Washington Commanders, delivers remarks during a press conference introducing the team’s new ownership at FedExField on July 21, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. NFL teams owners have unanimously approved a $6.05 billion sale of the Commanders from Dan Snyder to a group led by Josh Harris. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Magic Johnson has bought an ownership stake in the National Women’s Soccer League’s Washington Spirit, the basketball great-turned entrepreneur's latest addition to his professional sports team portfolio.

The team announced Thursday that Johnson has joined the investor group led by owner Michele Kang.

“I’m excited to join the Washington Spirit’s investor group at such a pivotal time in the club’s history," Johnson said in a statement. "Partnering with a visionary like Michele Kang and her team to advance the growth of the Washington Spirit and the NWSL is an incredible opportunity. I’m excited to join the team and play my part to help elevate this organization.”

Johnson, whose given name is Earvin, most recently became part of the ownership group that bought the NFL’s Washington Commanders last year and also has shares in Major League Baseball’s Los Angeles Dodgers, WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks and Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles FC.

“From the basketball court to the boardroom, Earvin knows how to win, and we are delighted to count on his expertise as part of our fantastic investor group,” said Kang, who has owned the team since 2022. ”His commitment not only reflects the strength of our club, players, fans and brand, but also sends a powerful message about the growth and impact of women’s sports globally. Together, we look forward to taking the Washington Spirit to new heights and inspiring the next generation of young women and girls worldwide.”

Johnson will be introduced at a school event Friday and is expected to be at the Spirit’s next home game Saturday at Audi Field against Portland Thorns FC.

In on-field news, the team said U.S. Olympic gold medal-winning midfielder Croix Bethune is out for the season with a knee injury. The Spirit said Bethune, who threw out the first pitch at the Nationals game on Aug. 28, tore the meniscus in one of her knees away from training.

The Washington Post reported Bethune was injured from throwing out the first pitch.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

