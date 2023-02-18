Mac McClung Leaves NBA Players, Fans in Awe With Epic Slam Dunk Contest Showing

Mac McClung leaves players, fans in awe with epic Slam Dunk Contest win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
If you didn't know who Mac McClung was before Saturday night, you certainly do now.
The Philadelphia 76ers two-way guard put on an absolutely mesmerizing performance in the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
McClung received a perfect score of 50 on three of his four dunks, including both in the final round, to win the event over New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III, New York Knicks center Jericho Sims and Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr.
The performance was so good, it had Hall of Famer and TNT analyst Reggie Miller saying that McClung had "saved the dunk contest." Who could have anticipated that line being uttered on the broadcast?
And Miller was far from the only one left awestruck by McClung's dunks. From Tyrese Maxey to Stephen Curry and Gabrielle Union, here were some of the best reactions to McClung's epic showing.