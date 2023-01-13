NBA

Mac McClung Accepts NBA Slam Dunk Contest Invitation, Per Report

McClung is the first ever player from the G League to participate in the event

By Noah Levick

The Sixers organization is set to have an unconventional entrant in the Slam Dunk Contest. 

Delaware Blue Coats guard Mac McClung has accepted an invitation to participate in this year’s contest, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Friday. McClung acknowledged the news on Twitter.

The 6-foot-2 McClung’s dunking has attracted attention since his high school days in Gate City, Virginia. While the 24-year-old only has two career appearances in the NBA — and none this season — he’s clearly a big-time leaper and stylish finisher. He won G League Rookie of the Year last season with the South Bay Lakers. 

After the Warriors waived McClung, the Sixers signed him to an Exhibit 10 contract in October. Per Basketball Reference, McClung averaged 17.4 points on 43.1/32.1/74.1 shooting splits, 5.8 assists and 4.6 rebounds in 18 G League Showcase Cup games this season. Through seven regular-season games, he’s posted 17.6 points per contest and been more efficient (10 for 24 from three-point range). Among McClung’s highlights with Delaware are a 44-point performance and a long, audacious game-winning three-pointer. 

McClung has become used to cameras following him. The NBA world will be watching to see what he’s got on Saturday, Feb. 18 in Salt Lake City, Utah. So far, the Trail Blazers’ Shaedon Sharpe and Rockets’ KJ Martin are the other known dunk contest competitors. 

