Looking Ahead to 2022-23 HSBC Rugby Sevens Series Dates, Locations

The 2021-22 HSBC Rugby Sevens Series season is done following Australia’s record-breaking triumph.
Now it’s time to look ahead at what the 2022-23 campaign will have in store, which begins in November.
Let’s take a look at the locations and dates for the 2022-23 series that kicks off in a few months:
When is the first 2022-23 Rugby Sevens Series tournament?
The first tournament in the 2022-23 Rugby Sevens Series will be held in Hong Kong from Nov. 4-6. Hong Kong last hosted the tournament in 2019, with the October 2020 tournament being canceled due to COVID-19.
Since 1976, Fiji has won the Hong Kong tournament a record 19 times, including five in a row from 2015 to 2019.
How many tournaments will the 2022-23 Rugby Sevens Series have?
After a nine-tournament series in 2021-22, there will be 11 tournaments in 2022-23. Hong Kong is scheduled to host two of them. The usual number is 10, but COVID-19 has put a wrench in scheduling the last few years.
What are the locations, dates for the 2022-23 Rugby Sevens Series?
With Hong Kong getting the 2022-23 series underway, here’s a look at all of the locations the games will be played in, in order of the scheduled dates:
- Hong Kong: Nov. 4-6, 2022
- Dubai: Dec. 2-3, 2022
- Cape Town: Dec. 9-11, 2022
- Hamilton: Jan. 21-22, 2023
- Sydney: Jan. 27-29, 2023
- Los Angeles: Feb. 25-26, 2023
- Vancouver: March 3-5, 2023
- Hong Kong: March 31 - April 2, 2023
- Singapore: April 8-9, 2023
- Toulouse: May 12-14, 2023
- London: May 20-21, 2023