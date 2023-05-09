NBA

Lonnie Walker's Game 4 in Lakers-Warriors Stuns NBA Twitter

All of Walker's double-digit points came in the fourth quarter as Los Angeles won Game 4

By Sanjesh Singh

Lonnie Walker
Getty

Always be ready when your name is called.

With Steph Curry doing Steph Curry things and the Golden State Warriors landing countless punches, the Los Angeles Lakers won a pivotal Game 4 at home thanks to an unlikely source -- Lonnie Walker IV.

The 24-year-old guard, who was drafted No. 18 overall in 2018 by the San Antonio Spurs, stepped up in the fourth quarter by scoring all 15 of his points in the period. He shot 6-for-9 overall, 1-for-3 from deep and 2-for-2 from the foul line to go with three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 27 total minutes after being out of the rotation for much of the postseason.

Frankly put, the Lakers likely lose and go back to the Bay Area with the series tied 2-2 without Walker's production.

Here's what NBA Twitter had to say about Walker's clutch shots and defensive plays, moves on Curry and more:

