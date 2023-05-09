Lonnie Walker's Game 4 in Lakers-Warriors Stuns NBA Twitter

Always be ready when your name is called.

With Steph Curry doing Steph Curry things and the Golden State Warriors landing countless punches, the Los Angeles Lakers won a pivotal Game 4 at home thanks to an unlikely source -- Lonnie Walker IV.

The 24-year-old guard, who was drafted No. 18 overall in 2018 by the San Antonio Spurs, stepped up in the fourth quarter by scoring all 15 of his points in the period. He shot 6-for-9 overall, 1-for-3 from deep and 2-for-2 from the foul line to go with three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 27 total minutes after being out of the rotation for much of the postseason.

Frankly put, the Lakers likely lose and go back to the Bay Area with the series tied 2-2 without Walker's production.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Here's what NBA Twitter had to say about Walker's clutch shots and defensive plays, moves on Curry and more:

Lonnie Walker IV is the first Laker to have 15+ points off the bench in the 4th quarter of a Playoff game since...



Kobe Bryant, who scored 17 points on May 8, 1997 v the Utah Jazz.



Exactly 26 years ago, to the day. pic.twitter.com/OWBRghVoMI — NBA History (@NBAHistory) May 9, 2023

Lonnie Walker IV nearly outscored the entire Warriors' team in the fourth quarter 😳 pic.twitter.com/lSZit7y6PD — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 9, 2023

The Lakers showed love to Lonnie Walker after his big time fourth quarter 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/o0fFgzFO1F — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 9, 2023

Lonnie Walker after game 4 pic.twitter.com/TCgUMm5waS — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) May 9, 2023

Shoutout Lonnie Walker‼️ — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) May 9, 2023

Austin Reaves in the 3rd and Lonnie Walker in the 4th went bucket for bucket with Steph Curry to win a playoff game. Read that again. — Raj C. (@RajChipalu) May 9, 2023

Lonnie Walker literally obliterated Curry on defense.. — Cash (@CashNasty) May 9, 2023

I think I was calling for a guy?? Lol Lonnie Walker stepped up big and did not disappoint! The hardest thing to do is to close a team out like the World Champion Golden State Warriors. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 9, 2023

This wasn't the first time Lonnie Walker saved the season, btw.



When the Lakers fell to 2-10 and LeBron was hurt, Lonnie averaged 19.5 PPG on 51/46/94 shooting in their next six to drag them back to 7-11. If Lonnie doesn't get hot then and there, the Lakers miss the playoffs. — Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) May 9, 2023

Lonnie Walker May 8th, 2023 pic.twitter.com/iNxFsIhIjr — Juan 🇸🇻 (@LOLL________) May 8, 2023

Shoutout to Greg Pop and @spurs for grooming Lonnie Walker on how to be a True Professional. Real Talk. — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 9, 2023

Game 5 at Chase Center will be on Wednesday, with tip-off time set for 10 p.m. ET.