Liverpool Tie Premier League Record With 9-0 Win Over Bournemouth

Liverpool were due for a Premier League win, and boy, did they get one on Saturday.

Jürgen Klopp’s squad got its first victory of the Premier League campaign with a 9-0 demolition of Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday. The nine-goal win puts Liverpool in a tie for the biggest win in PL history, matching a mark both Manchester United and Leicester City achieved in recent years.

Luis Díaz and Harvey Elliott found the back of the net within the first six minutes to put Liverpool in an early 2-0 lead. They got two more goals in a three-minute span later in the opening half, with Trent Alexander-Arnold (28’) and Roberto Firmino (31’) getting on the board.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Virgil Van Dijk added another goal before the break to give Liverpool a 5-0 halftime lead.

Things didn’t get any better for Bournemouth in the second half. Chris Mepham scored an own goal in the 46th minute to put his team in a 6-0 hole.

Firmino, who also finished the contest with three assists, got his second goal of the game in the 62nd minute.

New signing Fábio Carvalho pushed the lead to eight in the 80th minute, and Díaz put the finishing touch by netting Liverpool’s ninth goal of the game in the 85th minute.

With the result, Liverpool are up to five points in four PL matches. The club opened the season with back-to-back draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace before falling to Manchester United last Monday.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, has been outscored 16-0 in their last three matches after opening the year with a 2-0 win over Aston Villa.