It all comes down to 40 minutes of hoops.

The New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx will battle for the 2024 WNBA championship in a winner-takes-all Game 5 of the 2024 Finals this weekend. It's a fitting close to what's been an epic Finals clash between the top two teams in the W.

The Liberty moved to the brink of an elusive first championship with a stunning Game 3 win in Minnesota that saw New York erase a 15-point deficit and win on a tie-breaking 3-pointer near the logo from Sabrina Ionescu. But the Lynx did just enough to stay alive in a tightly contested Game 4, winning on a pair of tie-breaking free throws from Bridget Carleton in the final seconds.

Now, the two heavyweights are set to square off one more time. Will the Liberty finally capture the original WNBA franchise's first-ever title? Or will the Lynx celebrate a record-breaking fifth WNBA championship on New York's home floor?

Here's how to watch Game 5 of the WNBA Finals:

When is Liberty vs. Lynx WNBA Finals Game 5?

Liberty-Lynx Game 5 is slated for Sunday, Oct. 20.

What time does Liberty vs. Lynx WNBA Finals Game 5 start?

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET.

Where is Liberty vs. Lynx WNBA Finals Game 5 being played?

The top-seeded Liberty have home-court advantage for the decisive Game 5. New York split the first two games of the series at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The Liberty went 16-4 at home in the regular season and have won five of six postseason games at the Barclays Center. The Lynx, meanwhile, posted a 14-6 road record in the regular season and have split their four postseason games away from home.

What TV channel is Liberty vs. Lynx WNBA Finals Game 5 on?

Game 5 of the Finals will air on ESPN.

How to stream Liberty vs. Lynx WNBA Finals Game 5 live online

The game will also be available to stream on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.