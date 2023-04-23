NBA

‘Legitimate Confetti Issue' Takes Over Celtics-Hawks First Quarter

The game was briefly interrupted by party decorations

By Charlotte Edmonds

The Atlanta Hawks got a little ahead of themselves on Sunday, celebrating with confetti midgame despite entering Game 4 down two-games-to-one to the Boston Celtics. 

Late in the first quarter with the Celtics holding an 11-point lead over the Hawks, the referees stopped play at State Farm Arena in Atlanta due to confetti falling on the court. 

TNT's Ian Eagle described it as a "legitimate confetti issue."

"At first it looked like it was one piece of confetti and it's multiplied like rabbits," Eagle said. "And it's not stopping."

Eagle and fellow commentator Jim Jackson then began to debate the origins of this issue.

The delay was resolved and play resumed, but not without a few good laughs at the expense of the Hawks.

Celtics big man Luke Kornet even got in on the action trying to collect confetti as it fell.

Unfortunately for the Hawks, that was the last of the confetti appearances on Sunday. They lost 129-121 and now head to Boston for a potential elimination Game 5 on Tuesday. 

