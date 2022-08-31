Stephen Curry

LeBron James Congratulates Steph Curry for Graduation From Davidson

Curry graduated from Davidson College on Wednesday in a special ceremony where the school retired his number and he was inducted into his alma mater's Hall of Fame

By Taylor Wirth

NBC Universal, Inc.

LeBron congratulates Steph for graduation from Davidson originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

LeBron James was happy to see fellow NBA superstar Steph Curry graduate from Davidson College on Wednesday. 

After Curry received his diploma in a special graduation ceremony where he also was inducted into his alma mater's Hall of Fame and had his number retired, James took to Instagram to congratulate Curry. 

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Although James skipped college and went straight to the NBA out of high school, the four-time MVP understands the importance of education. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar started the I Promise School for at-risk children in his hometown of Akron, Ohio in 2018. 

The Summer of Steph continues to get better and better and now the Warriors' star can add a few more accolades to an offseason where he celebrated his fourth championship and a Finals MVP, hosted the ESPYs and played in the American Century Championship.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Stephen CurryNBALeBron JamesDavidson College
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us