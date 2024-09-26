LAFC ends four-game losing streak in title games with 3-1 victory over Sporting KC in 2024 U.S. Open Cup Final

It took nearly two years, but the Los Angeles Football Club has finally won another title.

Since hoisting the MLS Cup trophy in 2022, LAFC has finished as the runner-up in four consecutive championship games, including the 2023 MLS Cup in Colombus, Ohio last December.

Playing in their fifth final in the last two years, LAFC snapped their four-game losing streak in title games with a 3-1 victory in extra time over Sporting Kansas City in the 2024 U.S. Open Cup Final at BMO Stadium on Wednesday night.

For LAFC, it was a sense of unfinished business after falling in four straight finals including two already this season.

"We've have an amazing group here. We've gotten to the finals a few times now and it's important to reward ourselves," said LAFC defender Aaron Long, who wore the Captain's armband for the match. "The group right now is hungry. To taste these finals many times in a row now and to get this close, I'll just leave it at we're a very hungry group. We know what's at stake and we're going to give it everything we got."

Sporting KC was seeking to become the only MLS team in history to win five U.S. Open Cup titles.

The final was a battle between two teams headed in opposite directions over the last month.

Sporting KC is currently on the outside looking in of the MLS Cup Playoffs, but are 3-1-2 over their last six matches for a total of 10 points.

Meanwhile, LAFC, a powerhouse atop the Western Conference all season long, has won just once since Aug. 22, a 1-0 victory against the Seattle Sounders in the U.S. Open Cup semifinal.

Led by their new superstar Olivier Giroud, LAFC made sure they would not finish second in another tournament.

Waves of black and gold jerseys flooded onto the field to rejoice at the blowing of the final whistle, marking the second title in LAFC's young history.

Donned in U.S. Open Cup Champions hats, shirts, and scarves, the players poured onto the field to celebrate with their families, including LAFC legend Carlos Vela, who just re-signed with the team last week and has yet to step foot onto the pitch this season.

Kamara, the oldest current player in the league, embraced his wife in front of the LAFC supporters section the 3252.

LAFC's captain for most of the 2024 campaign, Ilie Sanchez, grabbed Vela, the team's longtime captain, to help him hoist the trophy as fireworks erupted overhead.

Later, the trophy was passed to Giroud and Lloris, two players who traveled nearly 6,000 miles from Paris to Los Angeles, to help LAFC lift another trophy.

Oliver Giroud #9 and Hugo Lloris #1 of Los Angeles FC celebrate win over Sporting Kansas City in the finals of the 2024 Lamar Hunt U. S. Open Cup at BMO Stadium on September 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)

Los Angeles is nicknamed Championship City, or "TitleTown, USA." In a stadium that is a few miles away from the Lakers, Dodgers, and Kings, it was only fitting that LAFC lifted another trophy en route to what hopefully is just one among many more to come for the newer club.

The mental toll of losing in four consecutive championship games can be daunting. It can affect one's confidence, not to mention lay seed to doubt that can grow like weeds inside the mind. Just ask the Buffalo Bills of the mid-1990s.

Wednesday's victory represented a new chapter for the budding franchise decked in black and gold in downtown LA. It ended those seeds of doubt locked inside the labyrinth of the mind and revitalized a team that still has an opportunity to reach their third consecutive MLS Cup Final later this year.

One thing is for certain, Wednesday's trophy was a reward for their patience, suffering, and disappointment over the last 500 days.

Both teams had their opportunities in the first half, as goalkeepers Hugo Lloris for LAFC and Time Melia for SKC, had their skills on full display.

Giroud opened the scoring in the 53rd minute. Mateusz Bogusz received a through ball from Sergi Palencia on the right side of the box, and his cross found the foot of the legendary French striker for the 1-0 lead.

There it is.



Olivier Giroud has the breakthrough in the @opencup final! pic.twitter.com/1bQBdwge3l — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 26, 2024

However, the lead would be short-lived.

Less than ten minutes later, Kansas City leveled the score on Erik Thommy's right-footed flick from the back of the box to the upper-left corner of the net inside the near post.

WE'RE LEVEL!!



Erik Thommy responds immediately to equalize in the @opencup final. pic.twitter.com/AglHTKB6Pc — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 26, 2024

The back-and-forth battle continued with the underdogs nearly netting the go-ahead goal in the 74th minute off a set piece, but once again LAFC keeper Hugo Lloris was able to make a critical save. He made another in the 92nd minute.

Defender Omar Campos, who entered the game in the 67th minute, raced into the far left corner of the box and slotted a shot into the far post for the game-winning goal in the 102nd minute.

OMAR CAMPOS IN EXTRATIME FOR THE LEAD@LAFC x @opencup pic.twitter.com/pSDWLs6gfU — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 26, 2024

Sporting KC ratcheted up the pressure over the next ten minutes, but got caught on the counter by former teammate, and current LAFC Super Sub, Kei Kamara.

Kamara buried a header in front of the net in the 110th minute for an insurance goal that put the game to bed as LAFC held on until the final whistle to lift their first U.S. Open Cup trophy in team history, ending their streak of four consecutive Finals losses.