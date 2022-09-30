LA28 And Delta Integrated Emblem is the First in Olympic, Paralympic History

The Olympics are trying something new for the 2028 Los Angeles Games. For the first time in Olympic and Paralympic history, partnerships with major brands are being infiltrated for a co-created logo design.

LA28 🤝 Delta Air Lines



Proud to introduce the first of its kind LA28 and Delta integrated emblem!



Delta is an inaugural Founding Partner and the official airline of LA28.



Full release: https://t.co/w50VbD4WlR@Delta | @TeamUSA pic.twitter.com/SVYzE5evN8 — LA28 (@LA28) September 29, 2022

Delta is the first top-tier brand to take part in this integrated marketing technique, solidifying the airline’s support for the global games.

Why is there a joint emblem for LA28 and Delta?

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“The integrated emblem showcases the proud partnership and shared values between Delta and LA28,” said paralympic.org.

In 2020, Delta launched an eight-year commitment to the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games as the inaugural founding partner.

“With a shared vision for Los Angeles’ future, this emblem embodies our partnership with LA28 and the journey we will be on together over the next six years leading into the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games,” said Managing Director of Brand Marketing, Sponsorships & Olympics/Paralympics, Emmakate Young.

“These efforts are anchored by our joint values of connecting people to their dreams and inspiring a better future. Today is just the beginning for what we will continue to accomplish together.”

“Partners are critical to the LA28 Games, and we’re excited to have Delta creating and storytelling with us,” said Dave Mingey, Senior Vice President and Head of Partnership Management and Activation for U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Properties.

What does the logo represent?

The LA28 logo honors creativity, diversity, self-expression and inclusion through the “A,” which is replaced by a Delta “A.” This ever-changing psyche of the letter “A” symbolizes the countless stories of individuality and the infinite possibilities that make up the City of Angels, LA, and the 2028 Summer Games.

What is Delta’s role in the Olympics?

When Delta became the inaugural founding partner for the Games in 2020, they did so with the aim to support the many LA28 initiatives on the road to 2028.

Delta will also be serving as the official airline of Team USA for the 2024 Paris Olympics, the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics, and of course, the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The airline will carry all athletes of Team USA once they head to the West Coast.