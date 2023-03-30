Kyrie Irving Provides NSFW Assessment on Mavericks' Playoff Hopes, Season Outlook

Kyrie Irving provides NSFW assessment on Mavericks' playoff hopes originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Dallas Mavericks' blockbuster move at the trade deadline to acquire Kyrie Irving alongside Luka Doncic is eerily parallel to the former home video service of the same name.

Both either have or are on the brink of falling apart.

After Dallas fell 116-108 to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, Irving offered a NSFW assessment of the team's playoff hopes as they dropped to the No. 11 seed out West.

"What does our future look like?" Irving said postgame after asking multiple questions on team expectations following being traded midseason for the first time in his career. "I think that now, again, just where we are in the season, and where other teams are positioned already, it kind of looks like a bit of a cluster****, to be honest with you.

"Because we're 37-40, and we're trying to get into the play-in game. It's not the expectations I don't think any of us had in that locker room and me getting traded midseason."

Irving added that he didn't want to get traded from Brooklyn at the deadline and wanted to see out the season as a Net, but didn't get the chance to as the year unfolded and goals changed.

"I just have to be at peace with where I am and which I am, and trust of the guys that I'm going to be in that war room with every single day," he said of being flexible and adaptable with Dallas. "It's been nothing but great here...so it's been good, outside of the losses, of course. We'd like to win every game."

Dallas currently is a half game above No. 12 Utah Jazz and one game behind No. 10 Oklahoma City Thunder for a spot in the play-in tournament.

The Mavericks have gone 3-7 in their last 10 games and have five left to play before the regular season ends on Sunday, April 9. They will face off against the Miami Heat, Atlanta Hawks, Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs in the run-in. All but the Spurs are fighting for seeding in either the playoffs or play-in tournament.

It also wouldn't be the first time Irving said the NSFW word to assess his team's situation. Last September when he still was a Net, Irving used the same word on the drama surrounding Kevin Durant's trade request over the summer.

The 31-year-old is an unrestricted free agent this summer.