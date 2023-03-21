NBA

Kyrie Irving Appears to Not Take Dillon Brooks' Jersey in Postgame Swap

Irving explained the incident in his postgame presser

By Sanjesh Singh

Kyrie appears to not take Dillon Brooks' jersey in postgame swap originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jersey swaps have to include two players -- but that was not the case for Dillon Brooks.

After the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Dallas Mavericks 112-108 on Monday, Brooks and Kyrie Irving met and exchanged a handshake and hug. The two took off their jerseys and appeared ready for an exchange, but Brooks ended up with two jerseys: Irving's and his own.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

After handing off his Mavericks jersey, Irving went over to his right to meet with Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. Brooks briefly lifted his head in Irving's direction, then walked past him.

Irving explained what happened in his postgame press conference, saying it wasn't intentional. 

"I saw that after the game. I'll probably get it next time. Probably next time. Not this time. I was really onto the next thing, thought process-wise."

Sports

March Madness 4 hours ago

How Many Times Have Men's and Women's Teams Made the Sweet 16 in the Same Year?

World Baseball Classic 4 hours ago

Japan Beats Mexico on Walk-Off Score, Advances to 2023 World Baseball Classic Final

Brooks said after the moment that he'd sign Irving's jersey himself and put it on his wall, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

If Irving does want a Brooks jersey next time, it will have to wait until a potential playoff series this year or during the 2023-24 campaign as Monday's game was the last between the two teams in the current regular season.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NBADallas MavericksMemphis Grizzlies
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us