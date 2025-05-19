Kobe Bryant

Refurbished basketball court unveiled in tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant

The courts at Atlantic Avenue Park in the East Los Angeles area were refurbished by BodyArmor sports drink and The Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

A refurbished basketball court at a Los Angeles park was unveiled Monday in a tribute to Kobe Bryant and 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

The court at Atlantic Avenue Park in the East Los Angeles area was refurbished by BodyArmor sports drink and The Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation. The court features a design with colors and symbols that honor legacies of the Lakers great and daughter Gianna.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The purple-and-gold court has the phrase "Play Gigi's Way" on a sideline and a "Kobe & Gianna Bryant" logo and mid-court.

Kobe Bryant Aug 2, 2024

Lakers to unveil statue of Kobe Bryant and daughter Gigi in Los Angeles

Jun 1, 2024

Heartwarming moment between Kobe and Gianna Bryant inspired Nike ‘Girl Dad' shoe

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Natalia Bryant, 22, attended the unveiling.

Vanessa Bryant is the chair of the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation. The nonprofit aims to create opportunities for underserved young athletes in honor of husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna, who were among nine people killed in a January 2020 helicopter crash northwest of Los Angeles.

Mamba Day was celebrated by fans with several events throughout Los Angeles, honoring the late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. Annette Arreola reports for the NBC4 News on Aug. 24, 2024.

This article tagged under:

Kobe BryantBasketballsports
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us