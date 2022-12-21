Knicks docked draft pick for tampering with Jalen Brunson originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The New York Knicks' signing of Jalen Brunson wound up costing more than just a $104 million contract.

The NBA on Wednesday took away New York's 2025 second-round draft pick after an investigation found the team engaged in discussions involving the ex-Dallas Mavericks point guard prior to the start of the 2022 free agency period.

The league said the Knicks fully cooperated with the investigation.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/qBA7JnwKlo — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) December 21, 2022

After being heavily linked to New York in the leadup to free agency, Brunson's intention to sign with the Knicks on a four-year deal was reported roughly an hour before agreements were permitted.

According to multiple reports, the NBA also looked into the Knicks' hiring of assistant coach Rick Brunson, Jalen's father, and signing of center Isaiah Hartenstein, but found no violations.

The Knicks' punishment comes less than two months after the Philadelphia 76ers lost two second-round picks for premature discussions with 2022 free-agent signings P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. Last season, the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat were each docked a second-round pick for tampering with Lonzo Ball and Kyle Lowry, respectively, in the 2021 offseason.

Brunson is averaging 20.8 points and 6.2 assists through the first two months of the season. The former Villanova star has helped turn around a Knicks team that finished 11th in the Eastern Conference last season. New York is currently riding an eight-game winning streak that's put them sixth in the East at 18-13.