NBA

Kevin Durant Lands Lifetime Deal With Nike

Durant joins Michael Jordan and LeBron James as the only NBA players to sign lifetime deals with Nike

By Max Molski

Tyler Ross/NBAE via Getty Images

Kevin Durant lands lifetime deal with Nike originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Kevin Durant will be wearing – and cashing – checks from Nike for a long, long time.

The Phoenix Suns superstar and the company agreed to a lifetime contract, announcing the news via Boardroom on Friday. Financial details of the deal were not announced.

“When I first signed with Nike, I couldn’t have dreamed of how far we’d go in this partnership,” Durant said. “We’ve done amazing work creatively and philanthropically. We’ve traveled the world together and built a business that will now last forever. I’m excited for the future and honored to be in rare company with this deal.”

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Durant joined Nike in 2007 when he was a rookie with the Seattle SuperSonics. Since then, he has released 15 signature shoes with the company and has a 16th edition in the works.

Now, Durant is one of three NBA players to ever land a lifetime deal with Nike, joining Michael Jordan and LeBron James. Jordan, who launched Jordan Brand with Nike, reportedly raked in over $250 million in 2022 alone. James, on the other hand, signed a contract in 2015 that reportedly was worth over $1 billion.

Along with footwear and apparel, Durant’s pact with Nike will feature community and philanthropic collaboration focused on grassroots basketball.

Sports

Art and Culture 2 hours ago

Andy Warhol Portrait of OJ Simpson Goes on Auction Block

nfl draft 4 hours ago

Steelers Reportedly Fielding Multiple Calls for No. 32 Pick in 2023 NFL Draft

“As one of [the] best basketball players in the world, Kevin Durant has been an important part of the Nike family for the past 16 years,” Nike EVP of Global Sports Marketing John Slusher said. “We look forward to continuing to serve the next generation of athletes together.”

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NBAKevin DurantNike
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us