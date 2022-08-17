Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant Hilariously Responds to ‘Hard Knocks' Dig From Lions Player's Dad

The father of Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown called out Kevin Durant on the latest "Hard Knocks" episode

By Eric Mullin

Kevin Durant hilariously responds after being called out on 'Hard Knocks' originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The second episode of "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions" aired on Tuesday night, and it featured a player's dad calling out an NBA superstar.

Lions second-year wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and his family were spotlighted during the latest "Hard Knocks" episode. St. Brown's brother, Equanimeous, is a receiver for the Chicago Bears, while his father, John Brown, was a two-time Mr. Universe bodybuilder in the 1980s.

John Brown, who still trains Amon-Ra and Equanimeous to this day, was interviewed by the HBO and NFL Films series during a workout with his sons. And while discussing how his sons got strong, Brown took aim at ... Kevin Durant's calves.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"You gotta train your whole body," Brown said. "Kevin Durant and these guys mess their Achilles up. I have a question for guys like Kevin Durant -- when's the last time you did a calf raise?"

Durant's workout routine being questioned on an episode of "Hard Knocks" certainly came out of left field.

Sports

MLB

Yankees' Josh Donaldson Hits Walk-Off Grand Slam in 10th Inning Vs. Rays

wnba

WATCH: Liberty's Marine Johannès Makes Absurd Assist in WNBA Playoffs Vs. Sky

It was only a matter of time before the Slim Reaper responded to the random jab from Brown, and he did so in simple yet hilarious fashion on Wednesday.

It's good to see Durant hasn't stopped his Twitter shenanigans amid his push for a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Maybe he and Brown can link up for a workout before the 2022-23 NBA season gets underway.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Kevin DurantNFLNBAdetroit lionshard knocks
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us