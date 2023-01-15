Kayvon Thibodeaux's Top Hat and Chain Continue Fashion-Filled Wild Card Weekend

Kayvon Thibodeaux looks like he's taking a page out of head coach -- and part-time magician -- Brian Daboll's book of tricks.

Kayvon’s not playing around 🔥🎩 pic.twitter.com/1WTW3pWzTX — New York Giants (@Giants) January 15, 2023

Thibodeaux arrived at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, ahead of the New York Giants’ wild card matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, with a top hat and chain. The rookie outside linebacker was also sporting a fur coat.

He shared the post on his Instagram story alongside a childhood picture of him sporting a similar top hat.

NFL stadiums are no stranger to doubling as runways, but Thibodeaux is certainly elevating that tradition in his first-ever playoff appearance.

Kayvon Thibodeaux 🤝 Monopoly guy pic.twitter.com/J0QTp0lbvR — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 15, 2023

Kayvon Thibodeaux locked in. You don’t wear a top hat unless you mean business.



Giants are going to need Thibodeaux + Azeez Ojulari to take advantage of a backup RT for the Vikings. Thibodeaux had six tackles and a QB hit in the first meeting. pic.twitter.com/fyU1dxTdEb — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 15, 2023

Thibodeaux will hope the chain brings him and the Giants some of the same luck as fellow rookie Travon Walker. The Jaguars linebacker arrived at yesterday’s game wearing a pennant with his initials TW.

Walker assisted two tackles and recorded half a sack against the Chargers. More importantly, his team completed one of the biggest comebacks in playoff history, overcoming a 27-point deficit to advance to the divisional round.

While the Chargers’ playoff run combusted, they got their share of fashion forward moments courtesy of defensive end Morgan Fox.

Fox arrived in Jacksonville sporting a coat with pictures of his team on the lining.