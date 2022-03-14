Historic Third Quarter Fuels Karl-Anthony Towns' 60-Point Game Vs. Spurs

Karl-Anthony Towns goes off for 60 points vs. Spurs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Karl-Anthony Towns had himself a game in San Antonio on Monday night.

The Timberwolves big man went off for a franchise-record 60 points in Minnesota's 149-139 victory over the Spurs. The previous Wolves record was Towns' 56 points against the Atlanta Hawks in March 2018.

🚨 SIXTY POINTS FOR KAT 🚨



60 PTS is the NBA season-high by any player & a @Timberwolves franchise record. pic.twitter.com/ipJn56KSK5 — NBA (@NBA) March 15, 2022

It's also the most points any player has scored in a game this season, topping the 56-point performances from Hawks guard Trae Young and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James. Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum's 60-point effort against the Spurs in April 2021 was the last time a player scored at least 60 in a game.

Towns shot 19 of 31 from the field, knocked down 7 of his 11 3-point attempts and made 15 of his 16 free throws. He also added 17 rebounds and three assists.

The three-time All-Star did most of his damage in what proved to be a historic third quarter. Towns racked up 32 points in the third, the fifth-highest output in a single quarter in NBA history (h/t StatMuse). Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson owns the record for most points in a single quarter at 37.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Towns' remarkable performance helped the Wolves improve to 40-30, securing the franchise's first 40-win season since 2017-18.