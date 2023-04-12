Juan Soto Fans Flames of Padres-Dodgers Rivalry With Bold Message

Juan Soto says the Padres aren't worried about any other MLB clubs.

But he doesn't believe the same can be said for San Diego's biggest rival.

In an interview with TBS on Tuesday, Soto fanned the flames of the Padres-Dodgers NL West rivalry by saying Los Angeles "should be worrying" about the Padres.

"We don't worry about [the Dodgers]. They should be worrying about us," Soto said. "Last year, we showed them what we have in the playoffs. We just came up, played good baseball and beat them.

"Now, we added more players, we have more depth in our lineup. Our bullpen is great. I always say we have one of the best bullpens in the league. I think they should be worrying about us. We don't worry about anybody."

The Dodgers won 22 more games than the Padres last season en route to their ninth division title in 10 years. But San Diego got the better of Los Angeles in the NLDS, beating MLB's best team record-wise in four games.

Dodgers-Padres has been one of baseball's best rivalries in recent years, and that should be the case again in 2023. San Diego added Xander Bogaerts to its star-studded roster amid a chase for its first World Series title, while Los Angles remains a force in the NL despite the losses of Trea Turner and Justin Turner.

The Dodgers and Padres will meet for the first time this season on Friday, May 5 at Petco Park in San Diego.