Jordan Poole

Jordan Poole, Warriors Finalizing Four-Year, $140M Extension, Per Agent

Poole is on the verge of a massive extension with Golden State

By Taylor Wirth

Agent: Poole, Warriors finalizing four-year, $140M extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jordan Poole and the Warriors reportedly are finalizing a massive extension. 

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday morning, citing Poole's agents Drew Morrison and Austin Brown of CAA Sports, that the 23-year-old guard is finalizing a four-year, $140 million contract extension. 

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Warriors were very open about their desire to extend Poole, and a deal had appeared close in recent days following Poole's altercation with Draymond Green in practice last week. 

As Wojnarowski reported, the two sides are finalizing details on Saturday and a formal agreement is expected to follow. 

Sports

Washington Commanders 1 hour ago

Carson Wentz to See Specialist for Finger Injury Sustained in Chicago Game

NASCAR 1 hour ago

NASCAR Champ Kurt Busch to Step Away From Full-Time Racing After Concussion

The massive extension comes after Poole's breakout 2021-22 season in which he averaged 18.5 points per game on 44.8 percent shooting from the field and 36.4 percent from 3-point range, a season in which he firmly was in the Most Improved Player and Sixth Man of the Year conversations. 

RELATED: What we learned as Klay shines in Dubs' preseason finale loss

Poole and the Warriors were up against a deadline, as former first-round picks entering the fourth and final year of their rookie deals and had the day before the season started to get an extension done.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Jordan PooleNBAGolden State Warriors
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us