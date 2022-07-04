joey chestnut

Joey Chestnut Fights Off Protester During His Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Win

One of the protesters who rushed the stage bumped into Chestnut as he was competing in the contest

By Mike Gavin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Joey Chestnut devoured 63 hot dogs and one protester.

While the competitive-eating legend was in the midst of winning the 2022 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest for the 15th time on Sunday in Brooklyn, protesters rushed the stage.

One of the protesters -- wearing a Darth Vader mask and holding a sign that read "Expose Smithfield Deathstar" -- bumped Chestnut out of position as he was downing his 18th hot dog. Chestnut wrapped his arm around the neck of the protester and helped pull them to the ground.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Chestnut immediately resumed eating his hot dog and security removed the protester.

Three people were taken into custody and charges are pending, according to TMZ.

Animal activist group Direct Action Everywhere tweeted that disrupting the contest was in protest of Smithfield Foods, Nathan's pork supplier.

Chestnut, who arrived at the event on crutches due to a ruptured tendon in his leg, went on to eat 63 hot dogs in 10 minutes to win the event for the seventh consecutive year. He finished 15.5 hot dogs ahead of second-place Geoffrey Esper, the No. 2-ranked eater.

This article tagged under:

joey chestnutnathans hot dog eating contest
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us