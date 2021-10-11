Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow checked out fine after being evaluated for a throat contusion following Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.

Burrow didn't exit the Bengals' OT loss early, but was taken to a hospital following the game.

Breaking: Joe Burrow is being taken to a local hospital to be given a preliminary evaluation for a throat contusion. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) October 10, 2021

Burrow was released from the hospital after an evaluation, and is not expected to miss any playing time after the injury scare.

Yes, Joe Burrow was released from the hospital last night and is in good shape after the throat contusion.



Also, expectations are Burrow should not be limited in practice this week but the team will take it day by day.



Crisis averted. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) October 11, 2021

Burrow wasn't the only NFL player on Sunday to suffer a throat contusion.

According to ProFootballTalk, Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah also went to the hospital to be evaluated for the injury.

Owusu-Koramoah was also released from the hospital, and has been cleared to travel back to Cleveland.

What is a throat contusion?

A throat contusion is an injury that comes as a result of direct trauma to the neck. Signs of it include the following: difficulty speaking or making sounds, change in voice (hoarseness), noisy breathing (stridor), respiratory distress, complaints of neck pain or pain when swallowing or coughing, bruising on the neck, coughing blood, or even neck swelling.

Dr. Timothy Kremchek -- the team medical director for the Cincinnati Reds and a direct consultant for NFL players at Beacon Orthopaedics -- discussed Burrow's situation with the Cincinnati Enquirer to explain the need to take the Bengals QB to the hospital.

"If people have trouble breathing or your voice changes, you’ve got to be very aware with someone who got hit in the throat that they don’t have significant injuries," Kremchek said.

"Typically they’ll go to the hospital and be evaluated by a CAT scan just to make sure there are no fractures or threatening injuries."

While it is a rare injury in the NFL -- aside from this past Sunday -- throat contusions are common in contact sports, like boxing, or a traumatic event such as a car accident.