Skip to content
Continuing Coverage
Memorial for basketball star Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant in LA
Main Navigation
Search
Search for:
Local
U.S. & World
Weather
Investigations
The Scene
Live TV
Share
Close
Trending
Katherine Johnson
Traffic Tickets
Zamboni Driver Plays in NHL
Heart Attack Symptoms
Pentagon City Carjackings
Metro GM Speaks to News4
Expand
Video
Close Menu
Search for:
Local
Northern Virginia
Prince George's County
Real Estate
Weather
Changing Climate
School Closings
Videos
U.S. & World
Investigations
NBC4 Responds
The Scene
Sports
Capital Games
Health
Tech
First Read — DMV
Community
Project Innovation
Harris' Heroes
Our Apps
Submit Photos and Video
Submit a Consumer Complaint
Promotions
Newsletters
On-Air Mentions
Follow Us
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Contact Us