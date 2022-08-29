Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo's Restructured 49ers Contract Makes NFL Twitter Implode

24 hours before the NFL's deadline for roster cuts, San Francisco finally made a move to shore up its backup quarterback position

By Angelina Martin

NFL Twitter implodes after Jimmy G's stunning 49ers return originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

NFL Twitter was in shambles on Monday afternoon as news of Jimmy Garoppolo's restructured 49ers contract broke.

After months of trade speculation and less than 24 hours before the NFL's deadline for roster cuts, the reaction to such an ending to the saga was warranted. 

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Whether they were happy, upset or just plain laughing at the entire situation, social media users got to work posting their immediate reaction to its anticlimactic conclusion.

Sports

Eagles Pull Off Trade for Saints DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

Serena Williams and Albert Pujols Repeat History on Monday Night

Here's to another year with Garoppolo.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Jimmy GaroppoloNFLSAN FRANCISCO 49ERSNFL roster cuts
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us