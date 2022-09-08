Jessica Pegula

Jessica Pegula Sips From Can of Heineken After US Open Loss

American Jessica Pegula lost to top-seeded Iga Swiatek 6-3, 7-6 on Wednesday night.

Getty Images

Exuding “tough day at the office” energy, Jessica Pegula brought a can of beer to her news conference after a quarterfinal loss at the U.S. Open on Wednesday night.

The No. 8-seed Pegula, a 28-year-old American who is the country's highest-ranked tennis player, took some swigs of her Heineken between answers to questions from reporters.

When one member of the media brought it up, Pegula first responded with something many professional athletes can relate to: “I’m trying to pee for doping.”

Then, voicing a thought many adults might understand, she added: “Although it does help ease the loss.”

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Pegula was beaten 6-3, 7-6 (4) in Arthur Ashe Stadium by No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek.

The setback dropped Pegula's record in Grand Slam quarterfinals to 0-4, with three of those losses this season.

“I’m a little deflated right now,” Pegula said. “I’m not real happy.”

Sports

36 mins ago

Carson Wentz Calls Week 1 Vs. Jaguars a ‘Fun Story' But Just Another Game

Tom Brady 41 mins ago

Tom Brady Has Great Response to Fantasy Football Slight in Viral Video

Her parents own the NFL's Buffalo Bills and NHL's Buffalo Sabres.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Jessica Pegulaus open
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us