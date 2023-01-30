Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes lead Super Bowl LVII MVP odds originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Lombardi Trophy isn’t the only piece of hardware handed out at the Super Bowl.

While the team award is the ultimate prize in the NFL, the league annually hands the Pete Rozelle Trophy to the Super Bowl MVP.

As expected, the award is often given to the player from the winning team at the game’s most important position. Thirty-one of the 56 Super Bowl MVP winners have played quarterback, and one of those winners will be back in the mix for the award in two weeks.

Get D.C. area news, weather forecasts and lifestyle content to your inbox. Signup for NBC Washington newsletters.

Patrick Mahomes is aiming for his second Super Bowl title with the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 12, and he could very well take home another Super Bowl MVP, as well. He first earned the honor three seasons ago when he helped lead the Chiefs past the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. If he wants to win the award again, he will need to get past another No. 1 seed led by an NFL MVP finalist.

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles bulldozed their way through the regular season and NFC playoffs to earn a spot in Super Bowl LVII. Hurts has only lost one game this year as a starter, and one more victory would position him nicely for Super Bowl MVP.

Can anyone beat out the starting quarterbacks for Super Bowl LVII MVP honors? Let’s look at the odds.

Who is the favorite to win Super Bowl LVII MVP?

Hurts and Mahomes are the overwhelming favorites to be named Super Bowl MVP at State Farm Stadium, but the Eagles QB has the slightest of leads over his Chiefs counterpart.

Hurts has +120 odds to win the award, while Mahomes has +125, according to our partner, PointsBet. By comparison, the PointsBet gave the Eagles -130 odds to win the game compared to +110 odds for the Chiefs, signaling just how important it thinks quarterback play will be in determining a champion.

Super Bowl LVII MVP odds

After Hurts and Mahomes, the quarterbacks’ top targets are next on the list for Super Bowl LVII odds.

Travis Kelce (+1100) and A.J. Brown (+1400) have the next-best odds for the Chiefs and Eagles, respectively. A Kelce win would be unprecedented, as no tight end has ever been named Super Bowl MVP before. Brown, meanwhile, could join Julian Edelman and Cooper Kupp and become the third wide receiver to win the award in the last five years.

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones and Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick have the highest odds when it comes to defensive players at +4000. The next defensive player on the list, Eagles cornerback Darius Slay, actually has the same odds as a player who may not even see the field on Feb. 12.

Chad Henne is tied for the 15th-best Super Bowl LVII odds at +10000. The 37-year-old stepped in for Mahomes during the first half of the Chiefs’ divisional round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars after Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain. Mahomes played through the injury against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game, but PointsBet isn’t discounting the possibility of Henne saving the day for Kansas City in case something happens to the team’s star signal caller.

PointsBet has Super Bowl LVII MVP odds for all 106 players expected to suit up in the game. Here are the 16 players with the highest odds:

Jalen Hurts: +120

Patrick Mahomes: +125

Travis Kelce: +1100

A.J. Brown: +1400

DeVonta Smith: +2800

Miles Sanders: +3500

Chris Jones: +4000

Haason Reddick: +4000

Isiah Pacheco: +5000

Marquez Valdes-Scantling: +6600

JuJu Smith-Schuster: +7500

Dallas Goedert: +7500

Jerick McKinnon: +8000

Kadarius Toney: +9000

Chad Henne: +10000

Darius Slay: +10000

Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.