J.J. Watt to Cover Funeral Expenses for Waukesha Parade Crash Victims

J.J. Watt is giving back to his hometown community following a tragedy on Sunday.

The Arizona Cardinals defensive end will cover the funeral costs for the six people who died when a man drove a car into the crowd at a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wis. Watt was born in Waukesha and also played college football at the University of Wisconsin.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

J.J. Watt is covering the funeral costs for everyone that lost their life in the Waukesha Christmas Parade. That is an amazing gesture. He has such a huge heart. — Cory Jennerjohn (@CoryJennerjohn) November 23, 2021

Darrell Brooks Jr., 39, was behind the wheel of the SUV that sped through a parade route in Waukesha on Sunday. He was charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide on Tuesday, according to the Waukesha County District Attorney's Office, and prosecutors will consider a sixth charge after a young boy died later at an area hospital.

Along with six deaths, 62 people were injured.

Watt has given back to his communities before. The former Houston Texans star raised $41.6 million for Hurricane Harvey relief back in 2018, making it the largest crowd-sourced fundraiser in history.

Derek Watt, J.J.’s brother, also helped set up a community fund through the United Way and Waukesha County Community Foundation.

For anyone looking to assist the victims, check out the United for Waukesha Community Fund page here and additional resources compiled by WISN here.