Is There an MLB Field of Dreams Game in 2023?

Is there a Field of Dreams Game in 2023? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Is MLB heading back to the middle of an Iowa cornfield this season?

For the past couple of years, a regular season game has been played at the location where the "Field of Dreams" movie was filmed in Dyersville, Iowa. The temporary stadium for the games was built adjacent to the field and farmhouse from the movie.

The history and uniqueness of the site, which features less than 10,000 fans and is literally in the middle of a cornfield, turned the Field of Dreams Game into an instant success.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

So, is it returning in 2023?

Is there a Field of Dreams Game in 2023?

Unfortunately, there will not be a Fields of Dreams Game this season due to construction. A development project worth $80 million got underway at the location in September 2022.

The project features the addition of nine new fields for youth baseball and softball, team dorms, a fieldhouse, jogging trails, a boutique hotel, an RV park and an outdoor amphitheater.

There will also be a permanent 3,000-seat ballpark built around the MLB field.

When is the next Field of Dreams Game?

There are no firm plans for a third Field of Dreams Game. But Hall of Famer Frank Thomas, who heads the site’s ownership group, has said it’s possible MLB returns to Iowa.

The construction will be done in different phases with the hope of being completely finished in 2025. It’s unclear whether MLB could potentially play there again before 2025.

When was the first Field of Dreams Game?

The inaugural Field of Dreams Game was between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox on Aug. 12, 2021. The game ended in a thrilling finish, with Tim Anderson hitting a walk-off two-run homer for a 9-8 Sox win.

How many Field of Dreams Games have there been?

The second and most recent Field of Dreams Game involved the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs in August 2022. The Cubs won by a score of 4-2.