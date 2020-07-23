‘Is That Real??': LeBron James Mocks Washington Football Team's Name

NBA star Lebron James seemed unimpressed by the new name for D.C.'s football team in a tweet shared Thursday.

James said he woke up from a nap to read that the team would now go as the Washington Football Team. The temporary choice seemed uninspired to James.

"Is that real?? No way! Oh man they had a thorough intense long board meeting about that one huh," James wrote in the tweet.

The announcement for the name change came from a team press release Thursday. The franchise will play as the Washington Football Team for the 2020 season while a permanent name is decided on.