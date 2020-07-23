WASHINGTON

‘Is That Real??': LeBron James Mocks Washington Football Team's Name

By Brianna Crummy

Getty Images

EL SEGUNDO, CA – SEPTEMBER 24: LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers laughs as he speaks on a set during the Los Angeles Lakers Media Day at the UCLA Health Training Center on September 24, 2018 in El Segundo, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

NBA star Lebron James seemed unimpressed by the new name for D.C.'s football team in a tweet shared Thursday.

James said he woke up from a nap to read that the team would now go as the Washington Football Team. The temporary choice seemed uninspired to James.

"Is that real?? No way! Oh man they had a thorough intense long board meeting about that one huh," James wrote in the tweet.

The announcement for the name change came from a team press release Thursday. The franchise will play as the Washington Football Team for the 2020 season while a permanent name is decided on.

