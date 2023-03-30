Iowa Star Caitlin Clark Wins AP Women's Player of the Year

Caitlin Clark wins AP Player of the Year originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The accolades just keep piling up for Caitlin Clark.

Iowa's star point guard was named AP women's basketball Player of the Year on Thursday, becoming the ninth junior to win the award. She received 20 of 28 votes from the national media panel.

Clark is averaging 27.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.6 assists through 36 games this season, and has recorded five triple-doubles.

Like most great players, Clark has only gotten stronger as the lights have gotten brighter. The 21-year-old Iowa native had a 30-point triple-double in the Big Ten Tournament final.

Last weekend in the Elite Eight against Louisville, Clark dropped 41 points, 10 rebounds, 12 assists and three steals -- the first 40-point triple-double in NCAA history to punch Iowa's first Final Four ticket in 30 years. She is averaging 30.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 11.0 assists per game in the NCAA Tournament.

The Hawkeyes are 30-6 on the season, as a date with undefeated defending champion South Carolina in the national semifinals looms on Friday. Last year's AP Player of the Year Aliyah Boston, who received the remaining eight votes this year, stars for the Gamecocks.