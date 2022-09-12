How to Watch Commanders at Lions Week 2: TV Channel, Start Time, Odds

How to watch Commanders at Jaguars Week 1: TV channel, start time, odds originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Commanders will hit the road for the first time this season to face Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions.

The Commanders not only have a new name, but they also have a new signal-caller in Carson Wentz. In Week 1, Wentz was solid in leading the Commanders to their first win of the season. He completed 27 of 41 passes for 313 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. Washington narrowly escaped with a 28-22 victory over the Jaguars.

Here is everything you need to know about Washington's Week 2 game as it looks to improve to 2-0:

What time do the Commanders play in Week 2?

Kickoff between the Commanders and Lions is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 18, at Ford Field in Detroit.

What TV channel is the Commanders game on?

The Commanders-Lions matchup will air live on FOX.

How to stream Commanders vs. Lions live online

Live stream: FoxSports.com, NFL+

Mobile app: Yahoo! Sports app, Fox Sports app, NFL mobile app

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

How to listen to Commanders vs. Lions on the radio

Station: BIG 100 (WBIG-FM 100.3)

Are the Commanders favorites against the Lions?

Despite the Commanders winning and Lions losing in Week 1, Detroit is a two-point favorite for Sunday’s game, according to our betting partner, PointsBet.

Spread: Commanders +2

Over/under: 48

Moneyline: Commanders +110, Lions -131

What is the weather forecast for Commanders vs. Lions Week 2?

Ford Field is a domed stadium, so weather will not play a role in the Commanders-Lions game.

