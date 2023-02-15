How to Watch the 2023 Daytona 500: Schedule, Date, TV Info, Tickets

How to watch Daytona 500: Schedule, date, TV info, tickets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It’s time for NASCAR’s biggest race.

With Super Bowl LVII in the rearview mirror, the sports world can turn to the “Super Bowl of Stock Car Racing” for another huge event.

Forty of the world’s best drivers will hit the track this week at Daytona International Speedway, a 2.5-mile tri-oval where speeds reach upwards of 200 mph. Winning the Great American Race changes a driver’s career forever, with their name forever etched in the history books.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Here’s everything you need to know for the season-opening Daytona 500 in 2023:

What is the Daytona 500 entry list?

There are 42 drivers who will attempt to race in the Daytona 500. The field is capped at 40 cars, which means three drivers will go home after Thursday’s qualifying races. There are 36 drivers locked into the race through NASCAR’s charter system, so the final four spots will be sorted out by six drivers.

Among those six “open” drivers is seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson, who will return to NASCAR on a part-time basis this season after retiring from the series in 2020. Johnson isn’t guaranteed a spot in the race despite his two previous Daytona 500 wins.

Here’s the full entry list (* = not locked into the race):

No. 1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing

No. 2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske

No. 3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing

No. 4, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing

No. 5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports

No. 6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing

No. 7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports

No. 8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing

No. 9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports

No. 10, Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing

No. 11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske

No. 13, Chandler Smith, Kaulig Racing*

No. 14, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing

No. 15, Riley Herbst, Rick Ware Racing

No. 16, A.J. Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing

No. 17, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing

No. 19, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 20, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 21, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing

No. 22, Joey Logano, Team Penske

No. 23, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing

No. 24, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports

No. 31, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing

No. 34, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports

No. 36, Zane Smith, Front Row Motorsports*

No. 38, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports

No. 41, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing

No. 42, Noah Gragson, Legacy Motor Club

No. 43, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club

No. 45, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing

No. 47, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing

No. 48, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports

No. 50, Conor Daly, The Money Team Racing*

No. 51, Cody Ware, Rick Ware Racing

No. 54, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 62, Austin Hill, Beard Motorsports*

No. 67, Travis Pastrana, 23XI Racing*

No. 77, Ty Dillon, Spire Motorsports

No. 78, B.J. McLeod, Live Fast Motorsports

No. 84, Jimmie Johnson, Legacy Motor Club*

No. 99, Daniel Suarez, Trackhouse Racing

When is the Daytona 500 in 2023?

The Daytona 500 is set for Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.

Before the race on Sunday, there will be several other on-track events – qualifying, practice and qualifying races.

All 43 cars will hit the track for qualifying, where each driver gets two laps around the track. The two fastest drivers will start on the front row, while the rest of the field will race for their starting spot. There will be two 60-lap races – dubbed as the “Duels” – to set the starting lineup and send three drivers home.

After the full lineup is set, there will be two practice sessions before the race on Sunday.

What is the Daytona 500 schedule in 2023?

Wednesday, Feb. 15 (FS1 and streaming)

Thursday, Feb. 16 (FS1 and streaming)

The Duels: 7 p.m. ET, FS1, FoxSports.com

Friday, Feb. 17 (FS1 and streaming)

Saturday, Feb. 18 (FS1 and streaming)

Sunday, Feb. 19 (FOX and streaming)

How to buy tickets for the Daytona 500

Tickets for the Daytona 500 – and all events throughout the week – are available for purchase online here. On that site, you can find info about parking, interactive fan experiences and more.

Who won the Daytona 500 last year?

Team Penske’s Austin Cindric won the Daytona 500 last year as a rookie for his first career win.

RETWEET to congratulate @Team_Penske’s @AustinCindric on winning the #Daytona500!



What a way to kick off your rookie season in the @NASCAR Cup Series!



(Via NASCAR) pic.twitter.com/VqFNxJLHzp — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) February 20, 2022

Several other active drivers have won the Daytona 500: Denny Hamlin (2016, 2019, 2020), Jimmie Johnson (2006, 2013), Kevin Harvick (2007), Joey Logano (2015), Austin Dillon (2018), Michael McDowell (2021).

Who is favored to win the Daytona 500?

Considering the amount of accidents at superspeedway tracks, it can be tough to pick a favorite for Daytona. But even with the volatility of the event, the sport’s best drivers often find their way to the front of the field.

Hamlin, with three Daytona 500 wins, is one of the best drivers in the history of the race. He’s won three of the last seven years and led 302 total laps since 2016 – 129 more than the next closest driver (Ryan Blaney, 173).

Beyond Hamlin, Bubba Wallace (two second-place finishes), Austin Dillon (2018 winner) and Blaney (two second-place finishes) have had recent success in the Daytona 500.

Here are the early favorites to the Daytona 500 before qualifying and practice, courtesy of our partner, PointsBet:

Ryan Blaney, +1200

Denny Hamlin, +1300

Chase Elliott, +1300

Joey Logano, +1400

Kyle Larson, +1400

Kyle Busch, +1500

William Byron, +1600

Bubba Wallace, +1800

Ross Chastain, +1800

Brad Keselowski, +2000

Tyler Reddick, +2200

Austin Cindric, +2200

Christopher Bell, +2500

Austin Dillon, +2800

Kevin Harvick, +2800

Martin Truex Jr., +2800

Alex Bowman, +2800

Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.