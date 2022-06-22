How to watch the 2022 NBA Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

With the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Orlando Magic select…

That sentence is finally about to be finished by commissioner Adam Silver.

The 2022 NBA Draft is set for Thursday night in Brooklyn. The next wave of NBA stars, headlined by Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smith, Paolo Banchero and Jaden Ivey, will take center stage at Barclays Center and in front of a national television audience.

From the start time to how to watch and much more, here’s what you need to know about this year’s NBA draft:

When is the 2022 NBA Draft?

The NBA draft will be held on Thursday, June 23.

What time does the 2022 NBA Draft start?

The draft starts at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Where is the 2022 NBA Draft?

Barclays Center, home of the Brooklyn Nets, is the site of this year’s draft. This will be the ninth straight in-person NBA draft held at Barclays Center (the 2020 event was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

What TV channel is the 2022 NBA Draft on?

The first round of the draft will be aired on both ABC and ESPN. The second round will be shown just on ESPN.

How can I stream the 2022 NBA Draft?

You can stream the entire draft on ESPN.com and the ESPN app. You can stream the first round on ABC.com and the ABC app as well.

Who will be the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft?

It appears to be a two-man race for Orlando’s top overall selection between Jabari Smith and Chet Holmgren. Smith, a 6-foot-10 forward out of Auburn, put up 16.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per game on 42.9/42.0/79.9 shooting splits as a freshman.

Holmgren, a towering 7-footer with a 7-foot-6 wingspan, averaged 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 60.7/39.0/71.7 during his freshman campaign at Gonzaga.

Which prospects were invited to the 2022 NBA Draft green room?

Smith and Holmgren are two of the 22 prospects who have been invited to the NBA draft green room, according to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony.

Here’s a full look at the invitees: Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero, Jaden Ivey, Keegan Murray, Bennedict Mathurin, Dyson Daniels, Shaedon Sharpe, Jalen Duren, AJ Griffin, Johnny Davis, Ousmane Dieng, Jeremy Sochan, Ochai Agbaji, Mark Williams, Malaki Branham, TyTy Washington, Tari Eason, Jalen Williams, MarJon Beauchamp, Blake Wesley and Jaden Hardy.

What is the 2022 NBA Draft order?

The Oklahoma City Thunder will be on the clock second after the Magic, followed by the Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings and Detroit Pistons. Here’s a full look at the order of the top 10 picks:

1. Orlando Magic

2. Oklahoma City Thunder

3. Houston Rockets

4. Sacramento Kings

5. Detroit Pistons

6. Indiana Pacers

7. Portland Trail Blazers

8. New Orleans Pelicans

9. San Antonio Spurs

10. Washington Wizards

You can check out the complete draft order here.

How many rounds are there in the 2022 NBA Draft?

There are two rounds in the NBA draft.

How many picks are there in the 2022 NBA Draft?

There are typically 60 picks across the two rounds of the NBA draft, but this year’s event will only have 58 selections.

The reason for that is both the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks were docked a second-round pick for tampering violations. This will be the first draft since 2004 that wasn’t 60 picks long.