How to watch Team USA vs. Canada in World Baseball Classic originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The pressure is on for Team USA.

After cruising past Great Britain in the opener, the defending champions were stunningly crushed by Mexico 11-5 at Chase Field in Phoenix. Joey Meneses went deep twice and Mexico tagged Team USA’s pitching staff for 15 hits.

With the loss, the 2017 WBC champs have suddenly gone from one of the top tournament favorites to being in real danger of bowing out early. A scenario now exists where Team USA could win its final two games and still not advance to the quarterfinals.

After facing their neighbors to the South, the Americans will next meet their neighbors to the North on Monday night. Canada began its WBC on Sunday with a roller-coaster victory over Great Britain. The Canadians went from down 3-0, to up 10-5, to up 10-8 before winning 18-8 via the mercy rule in seven innings.

Will Team USA be able to contain Freddie Freeman, Tyler O’Neill and a Canada lineup fresh off a monster performance? Here’s what to know before the U.S.-Canada game.

What are the Pool C World Baseball Classic standings?

Entering play Monday, Canada and Colombia are tied atop Pool C with 1-0 records. Team USA and Mexico are both 1-1, but Mexico owns the head-to-head tiebreaker. Great Britain is in last at 0-2.

Following the four-game round-robin, the top two teams from the pool will advance to the quarterfinals.

What time does the Team USA vs. Canada World Baseball Classic game start?

First pitch at Chase Field is set for 10 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is the Team USA vs. Canada World Baseball Classic game on?

FOX Sports 1 will air the U.S.-Canada matchup.

How to stream the Team USA vs. Canada World Baseball Classic game

You can also stream the action on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app.

Who are the starting pitchers for Team USA vs. Canada?

Just like their matchup with Mexico, Team USA will roll out a right-hander and face a left-hander. Chicago White Sox veteran Lance Lynn gets the start for Team USA against Canada. The two-time All-Star posted a 3.99 ERA across 21 starts last season.

Lynn’s pitching counterpart is 19-year-old Texas Rangers prospect Mitch Bratt. The Rangers selected Bratt in the fifth round of the 2021 draft and he sported a 2.45 ERA over 19 appearances in Low-A ball last year. A teenager who hasn’t pitched above Low A facing a lineup filled with MLB stars is quite the matchup. But, as we’ve already seen, anything can happen in the WBC.

What is Team USA’s projected starting lineup vs. Canada?

Up against another southpaw, we could see manager Mark DeRosa go with a similar lineup to the one used against Mexico. As for potential changes, look for Trea Turner to replace Jeff McNeil at second and J.T. Realmuto to go back behind the plate for Will Smith.

Here’s what Team USA’s full lineup could look like:

1. Mookie Betts, RF

2. Mike Trout, CF

3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Pete Alonso, 1B

6. Kyle Tucker, RF

7. Trea Turner, 2B

8. J.T. Realmuto, C

9. Tim Anderson, SS

Bench: C Will Smith, C Kyle Higashioka, 2B Jeff McNeil, 3B Bobby Witt Jr., OF Cedric Mullins, OF Kyle Schwarber