How to watch Sunday's Rangers vs. Nationals game

The Texas Rangers' playoff push continues on MLB Sunday Leadoff.

The Rangers will look to finish an impressive first half of the season on a winning note when they take on the Washington Nationals in a Sunday matinee.

Texas, which hasn't finished atop the AL West since its last playoff appearance since 2016, will enter the All-Star break in first place. After taking the first two games in D.C., the Rangers have a 2.5-game advantage over the Houston Astros and they'll look to maintain that lead heading into the All-Star break.

Before the Rangers and Nationals play their series finale, here's how to watch the matchup.

What time do the Rangers and Nationals play on Sunday?

First pitch at Nationals Park is set for 12:10 p.m. ET/11:10 a.m. CT.

What TV channel is the Rangers vs. Nationals game on?

The Rangers-Nats game will be shown exclusively on Peacock's MLB Sunday Leadoff broadcast.

How can I stream the Rangers vs. Nationals game live?

Fans can stream the game live on the Peacock app and Peacock.com. A premium subscription is required to watch.

What devices can I watch Peacock on?

Peacock is available on a long list of devices, which you be viewed here.

What is the MLB Sunday Leadoff schedule?

Here's a look at the upcoming MLB Sunday Leadoff broadcasts: