How to Watch Premier League Matchweek 32

It’s time for another English Premier League showdown. Matchweek 32 will begin this Friday and last through the weekend.

Manchester City and Liverpool, who currently hold the first two spots in the table, will face off on Sunday. Manchester hopes to keep their lead, but Liverpool is determined to bump them off the top.

There will be a total of 10 games this weekend, beginning with Newcastle vs. Wolves and concluding with the highly anticipated contest between Manchester City and Liverpool.

Here’s everything you need to know prior to the commencement of Matchweek 32:

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

When is Premier League Matchweek 32?

Premier League Matchweek 32 will begin on Friday, April 8 and conclude on Sunday, April 10.

Which team is at the top of the Premier League Table?

Manchester City remains in the top spot of the table with 73, still one point above Liverpool. The two will face off on Sunday for yet another battle. Their previous match played this season ended in a 2-2 tie on October 3, 2021.

Chelsea holds third place with 59 points and will be facing Southampton on Saturday. While Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal clinched the fourth and fifth spots at a tie of 54, the Spurs will play Aston Villa and Arsenal will play Brighton on Saturday.

West Ham United and Manchester United are not far behind, both tied at 51. West Ham will face Brentford and Manchester United will play Everton on Saturday.

What is the relegation zone?

The relegation zone in the Premier League is made up of the three lowest placed teams at the end of the season. Those three teams are moved down to the division below and will start the following season competing in the Championship division of English soccer.

The current relegation zone includes: Watford, Burnley and Norwich City.

What are the Premier League fixtures and live broadcast schedule?

All the Matchweek 32 action will take place on USA Network, NBC and Peacock. The full schedule for each day is below:

Friday, April 8 3 p.m. ET: Newcastle United vs. Wolves - USA Network



Saturday, April 9 7:30 a.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Everton - USA Network 7:30 a.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Brighton & Hove Albion - Watch live on Peacock Premium 7:30 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. Chelsea - USA Network 7:30 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Leeds United - Watch live on Peacock Premium 12:30 p.m. ET: Aston Villa vs. Tottenham Hotspurs - NBC

