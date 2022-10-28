How to Watch Portland Thorns Vs. Kansas City Current in 2022 NWSL Championship

How to watch Thorns vs. Current in 2022 NWSL Championship originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It all comes down to this for the 2022 National Women’s Soccer League campaign.

The Portland Thorns and Kansas City Current will be battling for a chance to make history in the 2022 NWSL Championship from Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

With everything to play for on Saturday, here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Thorns-Current NWSL Final:

When is the 2022 NWSL Championship game?

The Thorns and Current will take the field on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 8 p.m. ET, making it the first primetime final in league history.

Where is the 2022 NWSL Championship game?

Audi Field, home of MLS’ D.C. United and NWSL’s Washington Spirit, is the neutral venue for the final.

How to watch 2022 NWSL Championship

The 2022 NWSL Championship game will be broadcast on CBS and can be streamed on Paramount+.

What is the Portland Thorns’ record?

The Thorns finished the 12-team regular season with a 10-9-3 win-draw-loss record for a total of 39 points and a second-place league finish.

As the No. 2 seed, Portland received a first-round playoff bye and beat the San Diego Wave 2-1 in the semifinal. Crystal Dunn scored the winner in stoppage time with a thunderous strike on a loose ball following a corner.

What is the Kansas City Current’s record?

The Current finished the season with a 10-6-6 win-draw-loss record for a total of 36 points and a fifth-place spot. Kansas City equaled the points total for third-place Wave and fourth-place Houston Dash but its goal differential of zero put the team in fifth.

Kansas City then beat Houston 2-1 in the first round before upsetting No. 1 seed OL Reign 2-0 in the semifinal.

What history is on the line in the Thorns-Current NWSL Final?

If Portland takes home the title, that would make it three championships in total for the Thorns after previously hoisting the trophy in 2013, the first ever final in the league, and 2017. The team would take sole possession of most NWSL titles in league history, passing the North Carolina Courage and now-disbanded FC Kansas City, who each have two to their name.

For the Current, it would be the team’s first ever NWSL title with a win. FC Kansas City won the championship in 2014 and 2015, but the team was dissolved in 2017 after cases of mismanagement and absentee ownership, so the Current can create history for the city’s new club.