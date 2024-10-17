WNBA

How to watch Liberty vs. Lynx Game 4 with New York on brink of first WNBA title

The Liberty stole Game 3 for a 2-1 series lead thanks to an iconic shot from Sabrina Ionescu.

By Eric Mullin

The New York Liberty are on the brink of history.

Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Co. have a chance to capture the Liberty's first-ever WNBA championship when they take on Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx in Game 4 of the 2024 Finals.

The Liberty seized a 2-1 series advantage with an epic comeback win on the road in Game 3 Wednesday. After New York erased a 15-point deficit, Ionescu secured the victory with one of the most iconic shots in Finals history -- a tie-breaking, step-back 3-pointer from just inside the logo.

Game 3 was the latest thriller in a Finals matchup that has more than lived up to the hype. So, what's in store for Game 4? Will the Liberty finally end the franchise's championship drought and celebrate on Minnesota's home floor? Or will the Lynx bounce back and force a decisive Game 5?

Here's how to watch Game 4 of the WNBA Finals:

When is Liberty vs. Lynx Game 4?

Liberty-Lynx Game 4 is set for Friday, Oct. 18.

Where is Liberty vs. Lynx Game 4 being played?

The Lynx once again have home-court advantage in Game 4, which will be played at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

What time does Liberty vs. Lynx Game 4 start?

Tipoff is slated for 8 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is Liberty vs. Lynx Game 4 on?

Game 4 of the WNBA Finals will air on ESPN.

How to stream Liberty vs. Lynx Game 4 live online

It will also be available to stream on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.

How many games are in the WNBA Finals?

The WNBA Finals feature a best-of-five format where the first team to reach three victories wins the series. The league recently announced that the Finals will move to a best-of-seven format starting next year.

When is Liberty vs. Lynx Game 5?

Should Minnesota force a Game 5, the series will shift back to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn for a winner-take-all showdown on Sunday, Oct. 20 at 8 p.m. ET.

