How to watch Kansas vs. North Carolina in 2022 NCAA men's basketball championship

The 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament is about to start its final stage.

No. 1 Kansas will take on No. 8 North Carolina in the national championship game after both teams won their Final Four games.

Kansas took on No. 2 Villanova and came out victorious in a dominant double-digit win. North Carolina pulled off the upset against No. 2 Duke, which also marked Mike Krzyzewski’s final game as the Blue Devils head coach.

Now the Jayhawks and Tar Heels will face off for the title. Kansas is looking for its fourth championship while North Carolina is seeking its seventh.

Here’s how you can watch the final game of the 2022 men’s college basketball season:

Where is the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship?

Kansas and North Carolina will be playing at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Home of the New Orleans Saints of the NFL, Caesars Superdome has previously hosted the Men’s Final Four five times: 1982, 1987, 1993, 2003, 2012.

When is the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship?

Tip-off time for Kansas and North Carolina is Monday, April 4 at 9:20 p.m. ET.

How can I watch the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship?

Monday’s championship contest will be broadcast on TBS with simulcasts on TNT and truTV. It can also be streamed online on NCAA.com.

What are the betting odds for the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship?

The Jayhawks are favored (-190) to top the Tar Heels (+160) to win their fourth NCAA men’s championship, according to our partner, PointsBet. The spread is -4.5 and the over/under is 153.

