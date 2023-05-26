How to watch Celtics vs. Heat in Game 6 of Eastern Conference Finals originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Eastern Conference Finals just got interesting.

After the Miami Heat stormed out to a 3-0 series lead, the Boston Celtics fought back with wins in Games 4 and 5.

Boston’s two wins have both been by double digits, with contributions from a wide range of players. In Game 5, four Celtics scored at least 20 points while their defense forced 16 turnovers. Jimmy Butler remained unconcerned after the loss, guaranteeing that his squad would win Game 6.

Here’s all the info ahead of Game 6, as the Celtics look to force a Game 7 and the Heat hope to close this series out:

When is Celtics vs. Heat Game 6?

Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals is set for Saturday, May 27.

What time is Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals?

Saturday’s Celtics-Heat game will tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Where will Game 6 be played?

The series heads back to Miami’s Kaseya Center for Game 6. It will be the final game of the series played in Miami, with a potential Game 7 being held back in Boston.

What TV channel is Game 6 on?

TNT will have the broadcast for Celtics-Heat Game 6. Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Stan Van Gundy (analysis), Reggie Miller (analysis) and Allie LaForce (sideline) will be on the call.

How to stream Celtics vs. Heat Game 6 online

You can stream the action on TNT.com and the TNT mobile app.

NBC Sports Boston will have pregame coverage starting at 7:30 p.m. ET with "Celtics Pregame Live." After the final buzzer, switch back to NBC Sports Boston for "Celtics Postgame Live.”

Who is favored to win Celtics vs. Heat Game 6?

Even on the road while trailing the series, the Celtics are slightly favored to win Game 6 in Miami. They enter as three-point favorites, according to our partner, PointsBet:

Spread: Celtics -3, Heat +3

Over/under: 210.5

Moneyline: Celtics -145, Heat +120

