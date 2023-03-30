How to Watch Caitlin Clark, Iowa Vs. Unbeaten South Carolina in Final Four

How to watch Caitlin Clark, Iowa vs. South Carolina in Final Four originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The best player in the country against the best team in the country.

Caitlin Clark and the No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes will meet Aliyah Boston and the undefeated No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks in the 2023 women's NCAA Tournament Final Four.

The highly anticipated showdown will come just days after Clark was named AP Player of the Year over Boston, who won the award last season.

Clark powered the Hawkeyes to their first Final Four trip since 1993 with a historic performance. The junior guard tallied the first 40-point triple-double in March Madness history against No. 5 Louisville. And it may take another historic performance from Clark for Iowa to reach its first ever national championship game.

That's because the Hawkeyes are up against a program that hasn't been beaten since March of last year. Dawn Staley's Gamecocks are a perfect 36-0 this year as they eye a second straight national title. Just five of their 36 games have been decided by single digits in what's been a dominant title defense.

Can Clark and Co. dethrone the defending champs? Or will Boston and Co. take one more step toward perfection? Here's what to know ahead of the Final Four heavyweight battle.

Where is the 2023 women's Final Four?

The women's Final Four is being held in Dallas at American Airlines Arena, home of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks.

When is the Iowa vs. South Carolina Final Four game?

The Iowa-South Carolina game is set for Friday, March 31.

What time does the Iowa vs. South Carolina game start?

Tipoff from American Airlines Center is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

What TV channel is the Iowa vs. South Carolina game on?

ESPN will air the women's Final Four games.

How to stream the Iowa vs. South Carolina game

You can also stream the hoops action on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.

When is the women's national championship game?

The winner of Iowa-South Carolina will face the winner of No. 1 LSU-No. 3 Virginia Tech in the national title game on Sunday.