When Is the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl? Date, Location, Streaming, Rosters, Schedule

For the second straight year, the NFL Pro Bowl will take place in Las Vegas, where Allegiant Stadium will host 88 of the best players the NFL has to offer in a pre-Super Bowl clash of all-star teams.
This year, the Pro Bowl will look a bit different. The league announced in September that they'll do away with the traditional Pro Bowl game and replace it with a series of skills competitions with a non-contact flag football game at the end of the week.
Here's everything you need to know about the 2023 Pro Bowl.
When is the 2023 Pro Bowl?
The 2023 Pro Bowl will take place Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at 3 p.m. ET (noon local time). The skills competition will take place on February 2 at 7 p.m. ET.
How to watch the 2023 Pro Bowl
The 2023 Pro Bowl will be simulcast on ESPN, ABC and Disney XD. It will also be available for streaming with a valid ESPN+ account or viewers can sign in through their cable subscription on WatchESPN.
What other events are scheduled ahead of the 2023 Pro Bowl?
Pro Bowl Skills Show and East-West Shrine Bowl were both held Thursday that leave the Pro Bowl Games set for Sunday, Feb. 5 at 3 p.m. ET.
What events will be included in the Skills Showdown?
The 2023 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown will include:
Best Catch competition (Finals on Feb. 5)
Precision Passing competition
Thread the Needle challenge
Fastest Man competition
Pro Bowl Dodgeball
Gridiron Gauntlet relay race
Move the Chains competition
What players were named to the Pro Bowl?
Starters are marked in bold.
* = player won't play in Pro Bowl
** = replacement selection
Quarterback
AFC: Patrick Mahomes (KC)*, Josh Allen (BUF)*, Joe Burrow (CIN)*, Tyler Huntley (BAL)**, Trevor Lawrence (JAX)**, Derek Carr (LV)**
NFC: Jalen Hurts (PHI)*, Geno Smith (SEA), Kirk Cousins (MIN), Jared Goff (DET)**
Running back
AFC: Nick Chubb (CLE), Derrick Henry (TEN), Josh Jacobs (OAK)
NFC: Saquon Barkley (NYG), Mile Sanders (PHI)*, Tony Pollard (DAL)*, Christian McCaffrey (SF)**, Dalvin Cook (MIN)**
Wide receiver
AFC: Tyreek Hill (MIA), Stefon Diggs (BUF), Ja'Marr Chase (CIN), Davante Adams (OAK)
NFC: AJ Brown (PHI)*, Justin Jefferson (MIN), Ceedee Lamb (DAL), Terry McLaurin (WAS), Amon-Ra St. Brown (DET)**
Tight end
AFC: Travis Kelce (KC)*, Mark Andrews (BAL), Dawson Knox (BUF)**
NFC: George Kittle (SF), T.J. Hockenson (MIN)
Offensive tackle
AFC: Laremy Tunsil (HOU), Terron Armstead (MIA), Orlando Brown Jr. (KC)*, Dion Dawkins (BUF)**
NFC: Trent Williams (SF), Lane Johnson (PHI)*, Tristan Wirfs (TB), Penei Sewell (DET)**
Offensive guard
AFC: Quenton Nelson (IND)*, Joel Bitonio (CLE), Joe Thuney (KC)*, Rodger Saffold (BUF)**, Wyatt Teller (CLE)**
NFC: Zack Martin (DAL), Landon Dickerson (PHI)*, Chris Lindstrom (ATL), Elgton Jenkins (GB)**
Replacements: Jonah Jackson (DET/replaces Scherff), Laken Tomlinson (SF/Martin)
Center
AFC: Creed Humphrey (KC)*, Mitch Morse (BUF), Ben Jones (TEN)**
NFC: Jason Kelce (PHI)*, Frank Ragnow (DET), Tyler Biadasz (DAL)**
Fullback
AFC: Patrick Ricard (BAL)
NFC: Kyle Juszczyk (SF)
Defensive end
AFC: Myles Garrett (CLE), Maxx Crosby (LV), Trey Hendrickson (CIN)
NFC: Nick Bosa (SF), Brian Burns (CAR), DeMarcus Lawrence (DAL)
Interior defensive linemen
AFC: Quinnen Williams (NYJ), Chris Jones (KC)*, Jeffery Simmons (TEN), Cameron Hayward (PIT)**
NFC: Aaron Donald (LAR), Jonathan Allen (WSH), Dexter Lawrence (NYG)
Outside linebacker
AFC: Khalil Mack (LAC)*, Matt Judon (NE), T.J. Watt (PIT)*, Bradley Chubb (CLE)**, Matt Milano (BUF)**
NFC: Micah Parsons (DAL), Za'Darius Smith (MIN), Haason Reddick (PHI)*, Danielle Hunter (MIN)**
Inside/middle linebacker
AFC: Roquan Smith (BAL), C.J. Mosley (BAL)
NFC: Fred Warner (SF), Demario Davis (NO)
Cornerback
AFC: Sauce Gardner (NYJ), Patrick Surtain II (DEN), Xavien Howard (MIA), Marlon Humphrey (BAL)
NFC: Trevon Diggs (DAL), Darius Slay (PHI)*, Jaire Alexander (GB), Tariq Woolen (SEA), Jalen Ramsey (LAR)**
Free safety
AFC: Minkah Fitzpatrick (PIT)
NFC: Quandre Diggs (SEA)
Strong safety
AFC: Derwin James (LAC), Jordan Pyer (BUF)
NFC: Budda Baker (ARZ), Talanoa Hufanga (SF)
Long snapper
AFC: Morgan Cox (TEN)
NFC: Andrew DePaola (MIN)
Punter
AFC: Tommy Townsend (KC)*, AJ Cole (LV)**
NFC: Tress Way (WAS)
Placekicker
AFC: Justin Tucker (BAL)
NFC: Jason Myers (SEA)
Return specialist
AFC: Devin Duvernay (BAL)*, Jamal Agnew (JAX)**
NFC: KaVontae Turpin (DAL)
Special teamer
AFC: Justin Hardee (NYJ)
NFC: Jeremy Reaves (WAS)