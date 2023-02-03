NFL

When Is the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl? Date, Location, Streaming, Rosters, Schedule

Who is ready for the precision passing competition or the 'Thread the Needle' challenge? This year's NFL showcase will have a much different look than the event that used to be held in Hawaii

By Matthew Weyrich

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

For the second straight year, the NFL Pro Bowl will take place in Las Vegas, where Allegiant Stadium will host 88 of the best players the NFL has to offer in a pre-Super Bowl clash of all-star teams.

This year, the Pro Bowl will look a bit different. The league announced in September that they'll do away with the traditional Pro Bowl game and replace it with a series of skills competitions with a non-contact flag football game at the end of the week.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2023 Pro Bowl.

When is the 2023 Pro Bowl?

Get D.C. area news, weather forecasts and lifestyle content to your inbox. Signup for NBC Washington newsletters.

The 2023 Pro Bowl will take place Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at 3 p.m. ET (noon local time). The skills competition will take place on February 2 at 7 p.m. ET. 

How to watch the 2023 Pro Bowl

The 2023 Pro Bowl will be simulcast on ESPN, ABC and Disney XD. It will also be available for streaming with a valid ESPN+ account or viewers can sign in through their cable subscription on WatchESPN.

Sports

38 mins ago

LeBron's Off-Court Legacy Complements His Basketball Success

NFL Feb 1, 2022

These Are the Biggest Upsets in Super Bowl History

What other events are scheduled ahead of the 2023 Pro Bowl?

Pro Bowl Skills Show and East-West Shrine Bowl were both held Thursday that leave the Pro Bowl Games set for Sunday, Feb. 5 at 3 p.m. ET.

What events will be included in the Skills Showdown?

The 2023 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown will include: 

Best Catch competition (Finals on Feb. 5)

Precision Passing competition 

Thread the Needle challenge

Fastest Man competition

Pro Bowl Dodgeball

Gridiron Gauntlet relay race

Move the Chains competition

What players were named to the Pro Bowl?

Starters are marked in bold.

* = player won't play in Pro Bowl

** = replacement selection

Quarterback

AFCPatrick Mahomes (KC)*, Josh Allen (BUF)*, Joe Burrow (CIN)*, Tyler Huntley (BAL)**, Trevor Lawrence (JAX)**, Derek Carr (LV)**

NFCJalen Hurts (PHI)*, Geno Smith (SEA), Kirk Cousins (MIN), Jared Goff (DET)**

Super Bowl 57 is set up to be the first where two Black quarterbacks will face off, with Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes taking center stage. Only three Black QBs have ever won the Super Bowl, one being Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl 54, so he'll be looking to be the first to win twice.

Running back

AFCNick Chubb (CLE), Derrick Henry (TEN), Josh Jacobs (OAK)

NFC: Saquon Barkley (NYG), Mile Sanders (PHI)*, Tony Pollard (DAL)*, Christian McCaffrey (SF)**, Dalvin Cook (MIN)**

Wide receiver

AFCTyreek Hill (MIA), Stefon Diggs (BUF), Ja'Marr Chase (CIN), Davante Adams (OAK)

NFCAJ Brown (PHI)*, Justin Jefferson (MIN), Ceedee Lamb (DAL), Terry McLaurin (WAS), Amon-Ra St. Brown (DET)**

Tight end

AFCTravis Kelce (KC)*, Mark Andrews (BAL), Dawson Knox (BUF)**

NFC: George Kittle (SF), T.J. Hockenson (MIN)

Offensive tackle

AFC: Laremy Tunsil (HOU), Terron Armstead (MIA), Orlando Brown Jr. (KC)*, Dion Dawkins (BUF)**

NFCTrent Williams (SF), Lane Johnson (PHI)*, Tristan Wirfs (TB), Penei Sewell (DET)**

Offensive guard

AFC: Quenton Nelson (IND)*, Joel Bitonio (CLE), Joe Thuney (KC)*, Rodger Saffold (BUF)**, Wyatt Teller (CLE)**

NFCZack Martin (DAL), Landon Dickerson (PHI)*, Chris Lindstrom (ATL), Elgton Jenkins (GB)**

Replacements: Jonah Jackson (DET/replaces Scherff), Laken Tomlinson (SF/Martin)

Center

AFCCreed Humphrey (KC)*, Mitch Morse (BUF), Ben Jones (TEN)**

NFCJason Kelce (PHI)*, Frank Ragnow (DET), Tyler Biadasz (DAL)**

Fullback

AFC: Patrick Ricard (BAL)

NFC: Kyle Juszczyk (SF)

Defensive end

AFC: Myles Garrett (CLE), Maxx Crosby (LV), Trey Hendrickson (CIN)

NFCNick Bosa (SF), Brian Burns (CAR), DeMarcus Lawrence (DAL)

Interior defensive linemen

AFCQuinnen Williams (NYJ), Chris Jones (KC)*, Jeffery Simmons (TEN), Cameron Hayward (PIT)**

NFCAaron Donald (LAR), Jonathan Allen (WSH), Dexter Lawrence (NYG)

Outside linebacker

AFCKhalil Mack (LAC)*, Matt Judon (NE), T.J. Watt (PIT)*, Bradley Chubb (CLE)**, Matt Milano (BUF)**

NFCMicah Parsons (DAL), Za'Darius Smith (MIN), Haason Reddick (PHI)*, Danielle Hunter (MIN)**

Inside/middle linebacker

AFC: Roquan Smith (BAL), C.J. Mosley (BAL)

NFCFred Warner (SF), Demario Davis (NO)

Cornerback

AFC: Sauce Gardner (NYJ), Patrick Surtain II (DEN), Xavien Howard (MIA), Marlon Humphrey (BAL)

NFCTrevon Diggs (DAL), Darius Slay (PHI)*, Jaire Alexander (GB), Tariq Woolen (SEA), Jalen Ramsey (LAR)**

Free safety

AFCMinkah Fitzpatrick (PIT)

NFCQuandre Diggs (SEA)

Strong safety

AFCDerwin James (LAC), Jordan Pyer (BUF)

NFCBudda Baker (ARZ),  Talanoa Hufanga (SF)

Long snapper

AFCMorgan Cox (TEN)

NFCAndrew DePaola (MIN)

Punter

AFCTommy Townsend (KC)*, AJ Cole (LV)**

NFC: Tress Way (WAS)

Placekicker

AFCJustin Tucker (BAL)

NFCJason Myers (SEA)

Return specialist

AFC: Devin Duvernay (BAL)*, Jamal Agnew (JAX)**

NFCKaVontae Turpin (DAL)

Special teamer

AFC: Justin Hardee (NYJ)

NFCJeremy Reaves (WAS)

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NFLLas Vegas
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us