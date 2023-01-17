How much do winners win per round at the 2023 Australian Open? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Tennis is back in action and the first Grand Slam of the year is set to bring the heat down under in Melbourne Park.

The 2023 Australian Open will run from Monday, Jan. 16 through Sunday, Jan. 29 with an expectant record-breaking attendance of 900,000 fans.

While fans won't be able to witness the defending champion Australian star Ashleigh Barty as she retired after winning the Slam last year, fans can begin to set their sights on the one and only Nick Kyrgios, who made numerous headlines throughout the 2022 tennis calendar.

Nonetheless, with all the hard work players will be putting in on the court, there is a historic-high prize pool of a record $76.5 million (a 3.4 increase from last year) on the line as a reward.

Here’s how much players earn each round and what the champions get to collect at the 2023 Australian Open:

How much does the Australian Open singles winner get overall?

The singles champion, both men and women, will receive $2,975,000

How much do players earn per round in singles at the Australian Open?

Here is the prize money for men and women in singles at the 2023 Australian Open:

Place Prize Money Champion $2,975,000 Runner Up $1,625,000 Semifinalist $925,000 Quarterfinalist $555,250 Fourth Round $338,250 Third Round $227,925 Second Round $158,850 First Round $106,250

How much do players earn per round in doubles at the Australian Open?

Here is the prize money for men and women in doubles at the 2023 Australian Open:

Place Prize Money Champion $695,000 Runner Up $370,000 Semifinalist $210,000 Quarterfinalist $116,500 Third Round $67,250 Second Round $46,500 First Round $30,975

What was the prize money at the 2022 Australian Open?

Last year, the total prize money pool came in at $75 million, broken down by round.

Here is a breakdown of what singles players received by round at the 2022 Australian Open:

Champion: $2.875 million

Runner Up: $1.575 million

Semifinalist: $895,000

Quarterfinalist: $538,500

Fourth Round: $328,000

Third Round: $221,000

Second Round: $154,000

First Round: $103,000