How much do TCU vs. Georgia national championship tickets cost? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

History will be made at the 2022 College Football Playoff national championship.

It's just a question of which team will be making it.

The No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs have an opportunity to complete a magical season with their first national championship since 1938. In their debut College Football Playoff appearance, the Horned Frogs outlasted the previously unbeaten No. 2 Michigan Wolverines in a 51-45 Fiesta Bowl thriller.

The undefeated No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs, on the other hand, are seeking more glory after snapping a 41-year national title drought last year. The Bulldogs, who rallied past the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes 42-41 in the Peach Bowl, can become the first repeat champion in school history, the first repeat champion in the CFP era and the first repeat champion overall since Alabama in 2011-12.

So how much does it cost to get into SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and witness some history?

How much are TCU vs. Georgia national championship tickets?

The cheapest seats for TCU-Georgia are far from cheap.

The least expensive single ticket to get into the game is $772 on TickPick, $833 on Ticketmaster and $836 on SeatGeek. All those tickets, which include estimated fees, are for seats in the 500 level (uppermost deck) of SoFi Stadium.

Fans looking for tickets in the 100 level (lower bowl) may need to cough up over $2,000. The cheapest 100-level ticket on those three aforementioned ticket sites is for $2,358 on TickPick. That seat is in the 17th row behind one of the end zones.

The most expensive seats, meanwhile, are a pair of 100-level listed for a staggering $34,526 on SeatGeek. Those seats are in the 11th row of a club section behind one of the sidelines.