How Much Are Tickets for the 2023 Australian Open?

Have you ever dreamt of attending the iconic Australian Open in person?

The Grand Slam Down Under is known as the "Happy Slam" for its beautiful weather, diehard fans and joyous atmosphere.

Whether you watch the magic go down from the comfort of your own home or attend in person, the tennis is guaranteed to bring the heat.

If you decide to head over to Melbourne Park, you’ll want to know how much tickets go for. Tickets for the Australian Open often vary based on the day, time, stadium, and round of the tournament.

So let’s get into it. Here’s how much tickets are for the 2023 Australian Open:

Grounds Pass

The cheapest ticket for the event will be the grounds pass which gives you access to the courts that are not in a stadium.

Grounds passes start at $23 per person.

A 7-day grounds pass package can also be purchased for $123, which is a great deal to catch a lot of tennis action.

John Cain Area

The next tier of tickets for the Australian Open is for John Cain Area.

Tickets for the stadium start at $65 per person and go up to $99 in the later rounds.

Margaret Court Area

The second biggest stadium at the event is Margaret Court Arena.

The cheapest ticket for the big stadium goes for $52 per person while the most expensive ticket is $166.

Rod Laver Arena

The iconic Rod Laver Area is the court all the legends play on. It also hosts each of the semifinals and finals.

Tickets in the early rounds go for $99 while reserving a seat for the finals will cost you a whopping $822 per person.

What's the most expensive seat for the 2023 Australian Open?

The most expensive tennis experience ticket is the On Court Seats presented by Piper-Heidsieck on January 29. The Twilight session ticket at Rod Laver Arena starts at $27,500 per person.

How do I buy 2023 Australian Open tickets?

Tickets can be purchased using the Australian Open website or by visiting Ticketmaster.

You can book VIP sessions as well through the Australian Open Premium Experiences page.