How Many Times Have Men's and Women's Teams Made the Sweet 16 in the Same Year?

The Connecticut Huskies are dancing to the Sweet 16 – emphasis on the plural.

Both the UConn men’s and women’s basketball teams advanced to the Sweet 16 of their respective NCAA Tournaments, joining a list of fellow schools to achieve the feat.

On the men’s side, the No. 4-seeded squad beat No. 5 Saint Mary’s 70-55 in the second round to advance while on the women’s side, the No. 2-seeded squad eliminated No. 7 Baylor 77-58, also in the second round.

Along with the Huskies, which other schools have seen both their programs reach at least the Sweet 16 – and beyond – in the NCAA Tournament? Let’s take a look:

How many times have the men’s and women’s teams from a school made the Sweet 16 in the same year?

Making the Sweet 16 in both the men’s and women’s tournament is far from revolutionary -- in fact it’s expected. In the 29 years since the women’s tournament expanded to include the Sweet 16, a pair of teams from the same school have qualified every single year. All but six of those years have seen teams from the same school advance to the Elite Eight.

In total, 95 pairs have made it past the Sweet 16 over the 29-year period.

Despite the women’s team never winning the tournament, Duke is tied for first in this category with 12 years when the men’s and women’s programs made it to the Sweet Sixteen. The Blue Devils were joined by the Huskies in 2023 for the top mark, who previously had 11.

Have the men’s and women’s teams from a school ever made the Elite Eight or Final Four in the same year?

Not only have a number of teams made the Sweet 16, but more than a dozen schools have been spoiled with two Final Four appearances in the same season.

However, winning two NCAA championships in one year is true rarified air that belongs solely to the Huskies. The 2004 and 2014 UConn teams are the only programs from the same school to win national championships in the same year.

The complete list of the 13 teams that made the Final Four in the same year is below: