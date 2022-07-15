How LIV Golfers Are Performing at the 2022 Open Championship

The first major tournament of the LIV Golf era was one to forget for players from the controversial breakaway league.

Of the 14 LIV golfers who competed in last month's U.S. Open, just four made the cut -- Dustin Johnson, Richard Bland, Patrick Reed and Bryson DeChambeau. And Johnson, who came in tied for 24th at 4-over, had the best finish of the four at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

The LIV Golf circuit had 10 more participants in the 2022 Open Championship than the U.S. Open, with Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka headlining the 24-man group in Scotland.

So, through two rounds at St Andrews' Old Course, how are players from the rival series of the PGA Tour performing?

Which LIV golfers made the cut at the 2022 Open Championship?

The Open Championship is going better for LIV golfers overall than the U.S. Open. After roughly 28% of the LIV Golf field made the U.S. Open cut, the series saw 11 of 24 players (roughly 45%) make it to the British Open weekend.

Not only did a larger LIV Golf contingent make the cut, but a few players are even within striking distance of first place. Dustin Johnson once again leads all LIV golfers at 9-under, which is good for fifth place overall and four shots behind first-place Cameron Smith. Talor Gooch, meanwhile, is six shots back at 7-under, tied with Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay and Sahith Theegala for eighth. Sadom Kaewkanjana (6-under), Abraham Ancer (5-under) and Lee Westwood (5-under) give LIV Golf a total of five players inside the top 25 on the leaderboard.

The other LIV golfers who made the even cut are Patrick Reed (4-under), Sergio Garcia (3-under), Ian Poulter (3-under), Laurie Canter (2-under), Paul Casey (1-under) and Bryson DeChambeau (1-under).

The 11 LIV golfers who made the cut have posted an average score of 4.18-under, which is nearly identical to the average score of the 72 other golfers remaining in the field (4.16-under).

Which LIV golfers missed the cut at the 2022 Open Championship?

Justin Harding, Scott Vincent and 2010 British Open winner Louis Oosthuizen all finished one shot below the cut line at 1-over. Phil Mickelson, another former Claret Jug winner, was also among the 13 LIV golfers who failed to advance to the weekend. The 52-year-old Mickelson was even through 18 holes before shooting a 5-over 77 in Round 2.

In his first major since defecting to LIV Golf, Brooks Koepka exited after two rounds with a score of 4-over. With the early exit, Koepka had an eight-year streak with at least one top-10 finish in a major come to an end (a fact that was hilariously noted by the PGA Tour communications department on Twitter).

Richard Bland (2-over), Shaun Norris (3-over), Kevin Na (4-over), Bernd Wiesberger (4-over), Sihwan Kim (5-over), Sam Horsfield (8-over), Jediah Morgan (11-over) and Pablo Larrazábal (12-over) are the other LIV golfers headed home early.