We are moments away from the 2023 NFL Draft and teams around the country are getting ready to recruit some of the best talent onto their rosters.

This year's draft is set for April 27-29 with the iconic event held in Kansas City.

"This will be one of the biggest and most-anticipated professional sporting events our city has hosted," said Kathy Nelson, president and CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission and Visit KC, per Chiefs.com. "Not only will fans from around the country be traveling to experience the NFL Draft and NFL Draft Experience, but millions of viewers will see Kansas City in the national spotlight on NFL Network, ESPN and other major networks."

So ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, here is some insight as to how the host city locations are selected each year.

How is the NFL Draft host city selected?

Cities that are interested in hosting the annual NFL Draft must submit bids each year then the 32 NFL owners vote on where the next draft will be hosted.

Because the NFL Draft has become such a massive event, the league must consider factors such as the size of the venue and return on investment.

Why is the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City?

Kansas City won the but to host the iconic event.

The 2023 NFL Draft will be held at Kansas City's Union Station.

Where is the 2024 NFL Draft?

The 2024 NFL Draft will be held in Detroit.

Where will the 2025 NFL Draft be held?

While nothing is set in stone for 2025, the Packers have been working to convince the NFL to bring the draft to Green Bay.

Green Bay would be the second Wisconsin city to host the draft. Milwaukee hosted in 1940.